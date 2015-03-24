UPDATE 2-Allianz says it is lead underwriter for crashed Germanwings Airbus plane

(Adds Willis as joint broker in paragraph 6)
LONDON, March 24 German insurer Allianz
confirmed it was the lead insurance underwriter for
the Airbus A320 plane which crashed in the French Alps on
Tuesday.
All 150 people on board the plane, operated by Lufthansa's
Germanwings budget airline, were feared dead.
"We are ready to support our client as fully and quickly as
possible, working in conjunction with our co-insurers," Allianz
said in a statement.
Planes are normally insured by a consortium of underwriters
who share the risk.
AIG AIG.N was another of the underwriters, insurance
industry sources said.
JLT and Willis were joint brokers for the
insurance placement, two separate industry sources added. The
plane had an insured loss of $6-$7 million, they said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Jonathan Gould and Richa Naidu,
editing by Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop)