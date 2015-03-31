RPT-Lufthansa cancels 60th anniversary event

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
BERLIN, March 31 Lufthansa said it was cancelling its 60th anniversary celebrations in memory of those killed aboard the Germanwings plane crash in France last week.
Lufthansa had planned to host an anniversary event on April 15 but said it would now instead show live coverage of the official state memorial service to be held at Cologne Cathedral on April 17.
Some 150 people were killed when flight 4U9525, operated by Lufthansa's budget unit Germanwings, crashed into the French Alps a week ago.
Investigators suspect the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz of having locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately steering the plane into the remote mountainside. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.