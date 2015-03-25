Lufthansa CEO: "safety in aviation not a given"

BERLIN, March 25 Safety in aviation is not a
given, the chief executive of Lufthansa said, a day
after a plane operated by its Germanwings unit crashed into the
French Alps, killing all 150 onboard.
"Visiting the crash site I was, in a shocking moment, made
aware of a fact that all of us know so well - safety in aviation
is not a given," Carsten Spohr said in a video message posted on
YouTube on Wednesday.
"It's something which we have to work hard for this every
day and every night. It's my promise and the promise of the
120,000 people working at Lufthansa around the world that this
priority will continue to be our top target," he added.
Spohr visited the crash site on Tuesday and will on
Wednesday travel to Duesseldorf and Barcelona to speak to the
families and relatives of those onboard.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alison Williams)