Lufthansa CEO to speak at press conference 1330 GMT

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
BERLIN, March 26 Lufthansa and unit Germanwings will hold a press conference at 1330 GMT on Thursday to provide an update on a Germanwings flight that crashed into the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 onboard.
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr and the head of Germanwings, Thomas Winkelmann, will comment on the incident, Germanwings said in a emailed invitation to media.
Attention on Thursday is focused on a report in the New York Times, which says cockpit voice recordings from the German jet that crashed in the Alps showed one of the pilots left the cockpit and could not get back in before the plane went down. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.