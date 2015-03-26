版本:
Lufthansa CEO to speak at press conference 1330 GMT

BERLIN, March 26 Lufthansa and unit Germanwings will hold a press conference at 1330 GMT on Thursday to provide an update on a Germanwings flight that crashed into the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 onboard.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr and the head of Germanwings, Thomas Winkelmann, will comment on the incident, Germanwings said in a emailed invitation to media.

Attention on Thursday is focused on a report in the New York Times, which says cockpit voice recordings from the German jet that crashed in the Alps showed one of the pilots left the cockpit and could not get back in before the plane went down. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
