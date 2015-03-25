Lufthansa CEO: delayed takeoff of Germanwings plane not linked to crash

BERLIN, March 25 The delayed take-off of a
Germanwings flight which crashed into the Alps on a flight from
Barcelona to Duesseldorf is not linked to the crash, parent
company Lufthansa said on Wednesday.
"Congestion at the airport caused air traffic control to
give us a later start time for the aircraft, so no relation to
the incident whatsoever," Lufthansa's Chief Executive Carsten
Spohr told journalists in Barcelona, after meeting with families
and relatives of the 150 people who died.
He said Lufthansa was providing financial assistance to
relatives and friends and was in constructive dialogue with
authorities investigating the crash, which occurred on Tuesday.
"The aircraft got a clean maintenance bill when it passed a
check in Duesseldorf two days ago," he added. "The captain who
operated it on Monday afternoon confirmed that the aircraft was
in perfect technical shape."
