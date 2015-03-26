Lufthansa CEO says co-pilot had break in training

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
BERLIN, March 26 Lufthansa said the co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a jet operated by its Germanwings unit into the French Alps took a break from his training six years ago, but passed all necessary checks to fly.
The co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, broke off his training for several months, but Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said this was not unusual, highlighting that the airline picks its crew very carefully and subjects them to psychological vetting.
"No matter your safety regulations, no matter how high you set the bar, and we have incredibly high standards, there is no way to rule out such an event," Spohr said (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.