2015年 3月 24日

Lufthansa fears "dark day" on French crash - Lufthansa on Twitter

FRANKFURT, March 24 Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said it would be a "dark day" for the German flagship airline if fears of a deadly crash were confirmed, according to Lufthansa's Twitter feed.

An Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed in southern France on Tuesday and all 148 on board were feared dead.

"We do not yet know what has happened to flight 4U 9525. My deepest sympathy goes to the families and friends of our passengers and crew," Lufthansa said on Twitter, citing Spohr.

"If our fears are confirmed, this is a dark day for Lufthansa. We hope to find survivors," it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
