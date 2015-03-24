Lufthansa fears "dark day" on French crash - Lufthansa on Twitter

FRANKFURT, March 24 Lufthansa Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr said it would be a "dark day" for the
German flagship airline if fears of a deadly crash were
confirmed, according to Lufthansa's Twitter feed.
An Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline
crashed in southern France on Tuesday and all 148 on board were
feared dead.
"We do not yet know what has happened to flight 4U 9525. My
deepest sympathy goes to the families and friends of our
passengers and crew," Lufthansa said on Twitter, citing Spohr.
"If our fears are confirmed, this is a dark day for
Lufthansa. We hope to find survivors," it said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)