Lufthansa to toughen up cockpit rules

BERLIN, March 27 Lufthansa said it
will introduce new rules requiring two crew members to be in the
cockpit at all times after one of the pilots at its Germanwings
unit crashed a plane in the French Alps.
Lufthansa had said on Thursday it did not see any reason to
change its procedures, but many other airlines soon moved to
change their own rules.
"The passenger airlines of the Lufthansa Group will put this
new rule into place as soon as possible in agreement with the
relevant authorities," Lufthansa said in a statement on Friday.
The Lufthansa Group also includes Germanwings, Austrian
Airlines, Swiss Air and Eurowings.
