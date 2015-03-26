Lufthansa to review pilot training - CEO

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
BERLIN, March 26 Lufthansa will work with authorities and pilot groups to review its training and vetting procedures after one of its Germanwings pilots was suspected of having deliberately crashed a jet into the French Alps.
"We have every confidence in this training process that has been tried and tested over decades, but we will look at what we can do better with the selection and training," Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said during a press conference on Thursday.
He said Lufthansa would discuss this with experts from within the company, the DLR aerospace institute, the transport ministry and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.