版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 23:54 BJT

Merkel says co-pilot role in crash beyond comprehension

BERLIN, March 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it was difficult to fathom that a co-pilot from airline Germanwings may have deliberately crashed a plane in the French Alps this week, killing 150 people.

"Something like this goes beyond the realms of the imaginable," Merkel said during a brief statement in Berlin.

"This is a terrible burden for the relatives of the victims," she added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐