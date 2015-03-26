Merkel says co-pilot role in crash beyond comprehension

BERLIN, March 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it was difficult to fathom that a co-pilot from airline Germanwings may have deliberately crashed a plane in the French Alps this week, killing 150 people.

"Something like this goes beyond the realms of the imaginable," Merkel said during a brief statement in Berlin.

"This is a terrible burden for the relatives of the victims," she added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)