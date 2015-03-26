Norwegian Air changes cockpit rules after Germanwings crash

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
OSLO, March 26 Budget airline Norwegian Air said on Thursday it had changed procedures to have two people in the cockpit at all times during a flight after the Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps.
A co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit and flew it into a mountain with what appears to have been the intent to destroy it, a French prosecutor said on Thursday.
"We have been planning to change our procedures, but this accident has sped up the implementation. From now on, two people from the crew will always have to be present in the cockpit," a spokeswoman for Norwegian Air said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Holmes)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.