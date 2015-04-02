German pilot did computer searches on suicide in days before crash

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 2 German state prosecutors said on Thursday they believe the co-pilot who crashed a Germanwings plane in the French Alps last week had searched on a computer for ways to commit suicide shortly before the crash which killed 150 people.
In a statement, prosecutors in Duesseldorf said the computer, which they had found in his home, also showed searches on cockpit doors and safety precautions related to them.
They said the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, had "looked for information on ways to commit suicide" in computer searches that took place between March 16 and 23, one day before the crash.
"On at least one day, the person had for several minutes undertaken searches related to cockpit doors and their safety precautions," it added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Michelle Martin and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021