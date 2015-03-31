Lufthansa says co-pilot told flight school of depression

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
BERLIN, March 31 The co-pilot of last week's Germanwings plane crash told the Lufthansa flight training school about a previous period of depression, Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
Lufthansa said Andreas Lubitz broke off his training for a period of several months.
When he resumed training in 2009 after medical checks confirmed his fitness to fly, he provided the flight school with medical documents showing that he had gone through a "previous episode of severe depression."
Lufthansa said that it had passed email correspondence to this effect to state prosecutors in Duesseldorf, who are investigating the crash.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.