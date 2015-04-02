Germanwings co-pilot lied to doctors about sick leave -Bild

BERLIN, April 2 The Germanwings co-pilot
suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps
allegedly lied to doctors, telling them he was on sick leave
rather than flying commercial planes, German daily Bild reported
on Thursday.
Citing sources from the investigation, the paper said
27-year-old Andreas Lubitz had sought medical attention to try
and cure an eye condition.
Although Lubitz gave doctors information about his job as a
pilot, and in some cases about his employer Germanwings, he
deliberately concealed the fact that he was still working, the
paper said.
Bild said that documents available to the investigators had
also revealed that Lubitz had said he was involved in a car
crash at the end of 2014. He was apparently injured when the
airbag opened and had complained of trauma and vision problems
since the incident.
Investigators are still trying to work out the motive for
why Lubitz would take the controls of the Airbus A320, lock the
captain out of the cockpit and apparently deliberately steer the
aircraft into a mountainside. All 150 people on board were
killed in the crash last week.
According to medical records, Lubitz stated that he was
taking medicines to treat depression, anxiety disorders and
panic attacks, Bild said, adding the drugs were an
antidepressant and the tranquilizer Lorazepam.
Germanwings parent Lufthansa said on Tuesday that
when Lubitz resumed pilot training in 2009 he provided the
flight school with medical documents showing he had gone through
a "previous episode of severe depression".
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Susan Fenton)