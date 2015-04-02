版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 2日 星期四 22:13 BJT

Second black box from Germanwings plane crash found - media

PARIS, April 2 The second 'black box' data recorder from the site of last week's Germanwings plane crash has been found, French media reported, citing Agence France Presse.

The Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case, Brice Robin, declined to comment, but said he was was planning a news conference for later on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Tim Hepher)

