UPDATE 1-White House: Germanwings crash doesn't appear to be terror attack

(Updates with comment from White House)
WASHINGTON, March 24 The crash of a Germanwings
Airbus plane in a remote area of the French Alps on Tuesday does
not appear to have been caused by a terror attack, White House
said, adding that U.S. officials stand ready to help
investigate.
"There is no indication of a nexus to terrorism at this
time," National Security Council spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan
said.
President Barack Obama has been briefed on the crash and
"U.S. officials have been in touch with French, German, and
Spanish authorities and have offered assistance," she said.
The State Department is reviewing whether any U.S. citizens
were on the flight operated by Germanwings, Lufthansa's
budget airline.
All 150 on board flight 4U 9525 from Barcelona to
Duesseldorf died.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Ahmann; Writing by
Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)