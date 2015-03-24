版本:
UPDATE 1-White House: Germanwings crash doesn't appear to be terror attack

(Updates with comment from White House)

WASHINGTON, March 24 The crash of a Germanwings Airbus plane in a remote area of the French Alps on Tuesday does not appear to have been caused by a terror attack, White House said, adding that U.S. officials stand ready to help investigate.

"There is no indication of a nexus to terrorism at this time," National Security Council spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said.

President Barack Obama has been briefed on the crash and "U.S. officials have been in touch with French, German, and Spanish authorities and have offered assistance," she said.

The State Department is reviewing whether any U.S. citizens were on the flight operated by Germanwings, Lufthansa's budget airline.

All 150 on board flight 4U 9525 from Barcelona to Duesseldorf died. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)
