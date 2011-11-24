France can offset shortfall in Iranian oil imports

PARIS Nov 24 France can easily compensate for a shortfall from an Iranian oil import ban, its oil petroleum industry body (UFIP) said on Thursday.

France will stop importing Iranian oil at a national level as part of a proposal it made to its allies to consider ending purchases from the world's fifth largest producer, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The share of Iranian crude imports can easily be compensated," said UFIP spokesman Yves-Marie Dalibard.

France imported in the first six months of 2011 1.6 million tonnes of Iranian crude, some 55,000 barrels per day, against 1.8 million tonnes imported in 2010. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)