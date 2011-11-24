France can offset shortfall in Iranian oil imports

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
PARIS Nov 24 France can easily compensate for a shortfall from an Iranian oil import ban, its oil petroleum industry body (UFIP) said on Thursday.
France will stop importing Iranian oil at a national level as part of a proposal it made to its allies to consider ending purchases from the world's fifth largest producer, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"The share of Iranian crude imports can easily be compensated," said UFIP spokesman Yves-Marie Dalibard.
France imported in the first six months of 2011 1.6 million tonnes of Iranian crude, some 55,000 barrels per day, against 1.8 million tonnes imported in 2010. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.