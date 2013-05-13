France weighs 'culture tax' for Apple, Google products

* Hollande to decide on matter by end of July
* Move could feed into anti-business reputation
PARIS May 13 President Francois Hollande will
decide by the end of July whether France should impose new taxes
on technology giants like Apple and Google to finance cultural
projects, a move that could feed into an anti-business image
days after a spat with Yahoo!.
The Socialist government asked former Canal Plus
CEO Pierre Lescure to find new ways of funding culture during an
economic downturn, in line with France's "cultural exception"
argument that such projects must be shielded from market forces.
While far from becoming laws, the proposals could worsen
tension between France and technology giants after Industry
Minister Arnaud Montebourg blocked an attempt by Yahoo!
to buy a majority stake in French video clip site Dailymotion.
The run-in reignited a debate on state intervention in the
economy, angered the firm's French parent company and exposed
discord between Montebourg and Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici, who denied having approved the move.
Lescure's report said taxes on sales of smart-phones and
tablets, namely Apple's iPhone and iPad and Google
Android products, could help fund culture because
consumers were spending more money on hardware than on content.
The proposed tax would mirror fees already paid by
television users, TV and radio broadcasters and Internet service
providers to fund art, cinema and music in France, but which
Google, Apple and Amazon are now exempt from paying.
"Companies that make these tablets must, in a minor way, be
made to contribute part of the revenue from their sales to help
creators," Culture Minister Aurelie Filipetti told journalists.
Hollande's office said in a statement that he wanted
lawmakers to review legislation based on the report's
recommendations by the summer. Parliament goes into recess at
the end of July and returns in mid- to late September.
Filipetti added that the "culture tax", which she said would
be "minimal and widely distributed", was likely to be included
in a budget law to be submitted to parliament in November.
French officials are also pushing to ensure that French
cultural products, and notably the audiovisual sector, remain
exempt from free trade rules during talks on a planned trade
agreement between the European Union and the United States.
U.S. President Barack Obama is travelling to Europe next
month to launch the talks, which would create the world's
largest free-trading bloc if they were successful.
After months of public criticism of Google, France in
January abandoned trying to make it pay newspapers for
publishing links to articles, settling for a pledge by Google to
invest 60 million euros in a fund to support news production.
In Germany, publishers Bertelsmann SE and Axel Springer
also backed down from a similar push after a court
let Google publish links and previews to their content for free.
Last October, Google denied a newspaper report saying it
received a 1 billion euro tax claim from the French state.
In Britain, Google has stirred the ire of lawmakers for the
way it pays almost no income tax on billions of dollars of UK
sales each year.