UPDATE 1-Dassault CEO says to raise Rafale output if wins new order

(Adds more quotes, background)
PARIS May 13 France's Dassault Aviation
will increase production of the Rafale fighter jet if
it signs a third export contract and has room to double its
current output of 11 planes a year, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Dassault recently won orders for a total of 48 planes from
Egypt and Qatar. A third potential deal for 36 aircraft between
France and India has yet to be completed.
"There is one production line but we will increase output if
we sign a third contract," Eric Trappier told reporters, asked
whether Dassault planned to add a second assembly line.
"For now we have the first two contracts which fit into our
existing production, because France is substituting export
planes for its own planes," he said.
Asked on the sidelines of a Thales shareholder
meeting whether increasing production would need investment, he
said: "Very little. We can double it without any problem".
Dassault currently produces 11 Rafale jets a year.
Earlier this month, Dassault signed a 6.3 billion euro
($7.07 billion) deal for the sale of 24 Rafale fighters together
with MBDA missiles.
In February it signed a similar deal with Egypt following
years of negotiations to secure a foreign buyer.
Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had
ordered 36 "ready-to-fly" Rafale fighter jets in direct talks
with the French government, sidestepping three years of
fruitless efforts to finalise a much larger deal with Dassault.
The announcement left uncertainty over whether India would
proceed with the original tender for 126 aircraft, but Trappier
suggested the new government order may push that to one side.
"India has said it is in a hurry to buy the Rafale and is
ready to take 36 now in accelerated government negotiations.
After that we will see....There are two parallel routes, and at
some point you have to decide which route you are taking."
Trappier said he did not know when the inter-government
contract for 36 planes would be signed.
After lining up deals worth some 15 billion euros for a
total of 84 Rafale aircraft, France now has the United Arab
Emirates in its sights for dozens more purchases.
Trappier declined to comment on the progress of negotiations
in the UAE, which has also studied the Eurofighter Typhoon in
recent years, occasionally clashing with both manufacturers.
"You will see," Trappier said. "I won't comment on the UAE".
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan and Keith
Weir)