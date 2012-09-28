French public debt rises to 91 pct GDP at end-Q2

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
PARIS, Sept 28 France's public sector debt rose by 43.2 billion euros to 1.833 trillion euros, or 91 percent of economic output, at the end of the second quarter, the INSEE national statistics office said on Friday.
The figure, calculated according to the European Union's Maastricht criteria, was boosted by a rise in central and regional government debt, while the social security system's debt eased.
The public debt stood at 89.3 percent of gross domestic product at the end of the first quarter.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct