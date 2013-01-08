版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 22:21 BJT

French downgrade rumours false - senior French official

PARIS Jan 8 Market rumours that France's sovereign debt rating would be imminently downgraded are "erroneous", a senior French official told Reuters in response to inquiries on Tuesday.

French bond yields rose marginally amid the rumours that a rating agency was preparing to downgrade the debt of the euro zone's second-largest economy, which Standard and Poor's and Moody's stripped of their top ratings last year.
