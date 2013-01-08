French downgrade rumours false - senior French official

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
PARIS Jan 8 Market rumours that France's sovereign debt rating would be imminently downgraded are "erroneous", a senior French official told Reuters in response to inquiries on Tuesday.
French bond yields rose marginally amid the rumours that a rating agency was preparing to downgrade the debt of the euro zone's second-largest economy, which Standard and Poor's and Moody's stripped of their top ratings last year.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.