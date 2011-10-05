French bank support can be positive - Fitch

PARIS Oct 5 French government efforts to stabilise the banking sector could be positive for France's rating, although bigger liabilities to the state are generally not, Fitch Rating's main France analyst said.

The prospect of France participating in a bailout of the Franco-Belgian bank has triggered speculation that France's prized AAA credit rating could be threatened as a consequence.

Fitch analyst Maria Malas-Mroueh said that the impact of a rescue on the public finances could not be properly judged while it is still in the works.

"Clearly an increase in contingent liabilities is not good, but efforts to support the banking system can be positive," she said.

Earlier Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer dismissed remarks by former prime minister Laurent Fabius saying that France would put its AAA rating at risk by rescuing Dexia.

"I find these comments very exaggerated and to tell the truth quite inexact," Noyer said on French Europe 1 radio. He also said that the French and Belgian central banks would lend Dexia as much liquidity as it needed.

With towns across France dependent on loans from Dexia, the French government is determined to find a solution that would allow Dexia to keep lending to them, government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said.

Under an emerging rescue plan, the lender, which also needed propping up after the 2008 crisis, will see its French municipal financing arm broken off and combined with French state bank Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in parliament that the government aimed to guarantee Dexia could keep lending without guaranteeing its assets, which he said did not put France's rating at risk as a result. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ron Askew)