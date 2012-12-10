UPDATE 2-Car sales plunge, highlighting shrinking French economy

* Industry output in October shows Q4 started badly
* Car industry continues to suffer
By Brian Love
PARIS, Dec 10 France's central bank said on
Monday it expected the euro zone's second-largest economy to
contract in the fourth quarter of 2012, a state underlined by
data showing tumbling car sales.
The Bank of France repeated a prediction that gross domestic
product will drop 0.1 percent in the three month to the end of
the year, compared with the third quarter.
A statistics office report separately showed that the
troubles of France's car industry continue to take a heavy toll
on overall activity, falling for a 12th straight month in
October.
"These are quite dire numbers to be honest," said Joost
Beaumont, an economist at ABN AMRO bank who, like the central
bank and many other private-sector economists, expects GDP to
drop in the fourth quarter.
Industrial output, which forecasters had expected to pick up
marginally following a 2.7 percent plunge in October, dipped 0.7
percent in October versus September levels -- and a large part
of that was due to a further fall of 4.7 percent in auto sector
output.
There is little prospect of an rapid turnaround due to weak
demand and overcapacity in the car sector both in France and
internationally.
PSA Peugeot-Citroen, which plans to shed 10,000
jobs, is idling its Sochaux plant in eastern France for 19 days
over the Christmas holiday period.
"In addition to the slowdown in growth resulting from the
euro zone crisis, the weakness in the car industry should
continue to be a drag in Q4 (the fourth quarter)," said HSBC
bank economist Pierre-Emmanuel Ferraton.
The Bank of France stuck to its prediction of a small drop
in fourth-quarter GDP despite news since it first made such a
prediction that the French economy had fared better than many
predicted in the third, July-September, quarter.
French GDP grew 0.2 percent in the third quarter, defying
the Bank of France's prediction of a 0.1 percent drop, and also
bucking the trend in the euro zone as a whole, which fell into
recession with a second quarter of shrinkage in the third
quarter.
Germany also secured 0.2 percent GDP growth in the third
quarter but showed signs of weakness too in data on Monday.
The trade surplus in Europe's largest economy narrowed in
October to its lowest level in over half a year as exports
posted meagre growth in the face of weakening demand from the
country's recession-hit European partners.
The Bank of France also noted that its industrial climate
indicator dipped a further 1 point to 91 in a November survey,
although a similar measure of sentiment in the services sector
held steady at 91.
ABN AMRO's Beaumont said the October drop in industry output
was all the more gloomy because economists had on average been
expected a 0.3 percent rise, largely on the assumption that it
had to improve after such a sharp drop in September.
But he and other economists said there were signs that the
economy may have hit bottom.
"We expect France to resume modest positive growth in 1Q13