版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 15:43 BJT

France's Hollande reaffirms 2013 deficit target

PARIS Dec 21 French President Francois Hollande reiterated on Friday that his government was targeting a reduction of the public deficit in 2013 to three percent of GDP despite new official data showing economic growth way below forecast.

Hollande told Europe 1 radio he also expected that French unemployment would begin to fall by late 2013 despite what he said would be a "difficult year" for the economy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐