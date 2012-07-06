French trade gap shrinks but manufacturing weak

| PARIS, July 6
PARIS, July 6 France's trade deficit narrowed
more than expected in May to 5.3 billion euros due to lower oil
prices but manufacturers are still struggling to compete on
exports, highlighting a policy challenge for the new Socialist
government.
President Francois Hollande, who took power in May, has
promised to end France's steady industrial decline - which has
culled 750,000 manufacturing jobs in the last decade - but the
trade figures showed key sectors such as auto-makers remain
under pressure.
The government's problems were also underscored by budget
figures for the first five months of 2012 which showed the
revenue gap widening to 69.6 billion euros ($86 billion), up 1.2
billion euros year-on-year, as income from corporate taxes slid.
That suggested the previous government of President Nicolas
Sarkozy had made scant progress before leaving office toward
cutting the deficit to a target of 4.5 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) this year, from 5.2 percent in 2011.
Data from the customs service showed that imports were
roughly stable in May at 42.8 billion euros, although a decline
in oil prices slashed some 600 million euros from the import
bill for hydrocarbons, energy and mining products.
Exports, meanwhile, crept upwards to 37.4 billion euros in
May, from 37.0 billion in April, thanks to the completion of
large train and naval contracts for the Americas which
compensated for a fall in Airbus sales to Asia.
A solid performance from pharmaceuticals and luxury goods
also helped to compensate for sustained weakness in
manufacturing exports of cars and industrial machines.
"Today's figures confirm the very weakened state of our
foreign trade after the last decade," Trade Minister Nicole
Bricq said in a statement.
Bricq said the government would insist on toughening EU
rules to level the playing field with emerging markets on
environmental regulations.
"We cannot accept a decline in our market share of 19.4
percent in real terms over the last five years," she said.
Hollande has said he aims to boost France's industrial
competitiveness by increasing investment in research and
increasing the flow of credit to small- and medium-sized firms.
Economists have said this could take years to have any effect.
PEUGEOT SALES SLUMP
The export weakness was illustrated by PSA Peugeot Citroen
, Europe's second largest auto maker, which said
first-half deliveries tumbled 13 percent as Europe's debt crisis
hit demand.
Paris-based Peugeot is preparing cuts expected to include
thousands of job losses and closure of its Aulnay plant near
Paris. The Socialists are studying a return to state aid for the
auto sector and have urged firms not to shut factories.
The data showed that France's exports rose to the troubled
southern European economies of Italy and Spain but fell to more
robust euro zone partners Germany and Belgium.
Budget figures showed that, while VAT and income tax
receipts rose, corporate profit taxes slipped 5 percent to 7.6
billion euros.
The government unveiled 7.2 billion euros of new taxes for
2012 this week, mostly on the rich and on large corporations.
"The second half (of the year) looks challenging," Barclays
economists Marion Laboure and Fabrice Montagne wrote, adding the
government could hit its target provided economic growth held up
and spending was controlled.
This week's measures will also boost revenues by some 6
billion euros next year, but that will cover only a fraction of
a 33 billion euro shortfall projected for 2013 if France is to
meet its deficit target of 3 percent of GDP.