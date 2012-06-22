FEATURE-Hollande industry goal meets Peugeot town reality

* Hollande's government promises industrial renewal
By Daniel Flynn
SOCHAUX, France, June 22 When France's new
Socialist president, Francois Hollande, pledged to turn back the
clock on France's long manufacturing decline, the townsfolk of
Sochaux could have taken it personally.
With unemployment at 12 percent and household income just
15,000 euros ($18,900) a year, life is tough in the yellow
blocks of social housing overlooking a slate-grey Peugeot
car plant, where 35,000 jobs have disappeared since
the 1980s.
That trend, writ large, has stripped France of more than
three quarters of a million manufacturing jobs in a decade,
leaving it among the least industrialised nations in the Western
world.
Many in Sochaux and beyond fear Hollande's plans to boost
industrial investment will take many years to bear fruit, too
slow to alleviate an economic downturn in Europe that is already
biting hard.
"Life is difficult here. This town depends on the plant.
There's nothing else," said Kamel Oulmi, a 65-year-old retiree
who came from Algeria 40 years ago for work. "The Socialists say
they want to change things, but what can they do?"
It is more than 200 years since France's largest carmaker
first set up business here, near the Swiss-German border, making
bicycles and coffee mills, and it is still the town's biggest
employer, with a workforce of 12,000.
Peugeot also owns the local soccer team, and tourists flock
to the company museum, which celebrates a time when France's car
industry was the world's largest. A century ago.
The downturn in Europe has hit Peugeot harder than any other
carmaker.
To counter rising competition from emerging markets and
Germany it has automated production and moved jobs overseas, but
it still needs to shrink or close French plants to stem losses
compounded by a weak domestic economy and collapsing demand in
Spain and Italy.
Unions are warning of more job cuts after the carmaker
struck an alliance with General Motors to cut $2 billion
of costs. It has already announced plans to cut 350 temporary
workers at Sochaux and briefly halt production this month to cut
inventories.
Facing a rising wave of factory closures across France,
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, who represents Sochaux in
parliament, has promised laws to stop firms firing workers just
to boost profits and moving factories overseas.
"The Socialists have good ideas, but implementing them is
going to be more difficult," said Bernadette Boujon,
representative of the GCG union at the Sochaux plant. "If a
company wants to move production elsewhere because it is
cheaper, what can the government do to stop them?"
RISE OF FAR RIGHT
As in many parts of eastern France, frustration at
unemployment has helped the far right in a town where women in
headscarves are a common sight on the busy main street. National
Front candidate Sophie Montel won 25 percent of the vote in this
month's parliamentary election.
"There are people here who live in despair, and they are
losing their trust in traditional parties," said Sochaux's
Socialist mayor Albert Matocq-Grabot, who received death threats
earlier this year when he authorised the construction of a
mosque.
"There is a high level of unemployment, and that affects
people's spirit," he said, welcoming Hollande's industrial plans
while acknowledging their limitations. "There will be no
miracles. The crisis is a European and a global one."
While many Western economies have shifted from industry to
the services sector, in France the swing has been particularly
abrupt. Industry accounted for almost a quarter of jobs in the
1980s but now provides just over a tenth.
At the same time, France's share of global trade has roughly
halved from 5 percent in 1980 to just 2.6 percent, hit by
competition from emerging powers like China and from across the
Rhine.
Since the start of the year, 136 factories have closed, and
many more are under threat as the economy stagnates.
To lead a fightback, Hollande has named Arnaud Montebourg as
Minister for Industrial Renewal. The 49-year-old lawyer is the
vocal leader of anti-globalisation sentiment in the Socialist
party. Montebourg has called for European governments to
prioritise local production and proposed a carbon tax for
imports from less environmentally friendly economies.
Courts, however, have already struck down one attempt by his
ministry to freeze a corporate lay-off plan.
"You cannot ban companies from firing staff. If you do that
you are going to have a huge competitiveness problem," said
lawyer Mabrouk Sassi, a sepcialist in labour law. "Compared to
all other European countries, that would be a huge step
backward."
Despite years of decline, the car sector remains a powerful
lobby group, employing 600,000 people. The government is
studying a request from the second-largest producer, Renault
, for the reintroduction of state aid used during the
crisis, such as incentives for drivers to scrap old cars and buy
new.
But critics accuse the Socialists of seeking an impossible
return to "the glorious 30" - the three decades after the Second
World War when wages and living standards grew strongly and a
dirigiste economy boomed under state guidance.
"This is an outdated struggle," said Bruno Cavalier,
economist at Oddo Securities in Paris. "We are in a service
economy and going to stay that way. The real question is why are
French firms losing more market share than their competitors?"
MITTELSTAND FRANCAIS
A steady rise in wages has made it more expensive to produce
in France. Over the last decade, unit labour costs have risen
about 17 percent, while in neighbouring Germany they remained
flat. At the same time France went from a trade surplus to a
record 70 billion euro deficit as its share of export markets
declined.
The previous conservative government planned to lighten
labour costs by moving onerous social charges from labour to
consumption via a "Social VAT", as Germany did in 2007.
The Socialists, however, say they will repeal this measure
because it would hurt workers' purchasing power. They plan to
increase salary costs by raising the minimum wage.
Pointing to research showing it is quality of goods that
matters in France's export markets, the Socialists have unveiled
plans to increase investment in research and development,
provide tax incentives for capital spending, and increase the
supply of credit to smaller firms.
The government wants to emulate the success of Germany's
regional governments in promoting new technology and create a
French equivalent of the "Mittelstand" - the innovative
medium-sized firms that are the backbone of German industry.
"If you want to encourage industrial innovation, the state
has to play a role. Look at Germany, Japan or China," said Elie
Cohen, an economist who has advised Hollande. "But for 30 years
in France, industrial policy has been a dirty word."
In an effort to plough more corporate profit into
investment, the government plans a 3 percent tax on dividends to
discourage firms from simply handing money back to shareholders.
That is just part of a multi-billion-euro rise in taxes due
to hit French companies as the government eliminates numerous
exemptions and slaps surcharges on energy firms and banks in a
bid to meet its 3 percent deficit target for next year.
The head of France's MEDEF business chamber, Laurence
Parisot, warned that such measures risked "systematically
strangling" business, just as confidence hits record lows.
"What the government is proposing will have a boomerang
effect," said Jean-Michel Boussemart, economist at the
COE-Rexecode think-tank. "Instead of reviving industry, it will
make French companies think twice before investing or hiring."
Industrial investment will only pick up once profit margins
- running at their lowest level in nearly three decades - start
to recover, economists say.
Despite his opposition to the "social VAT", Hollande has
hinted that he could shift welfare charges from labour onto an
environmental tax or onto the CSG social charge paid by workers.
"It's essential to reduce company's costs in the short term
to give them some breathing space," said Patrick Artus, chief
economist at Natixis bank. "With the worsening of the economic
outlook, thousands of companies risk going bust."
Even those sympathetic to the government's strategy realise
it will take time, and short-term fixes are also needed.
"Investment in education and research will work, but that is
going to take 10 years," said Harvard economics professor
Philippe Aghion. "If you're looking for something with an
immediate impact, the government needs to liberalise product
markets."