2012年 11月 8日

France sticks to 2013 outlook despite EU view

PARIS Nov 7 French Labour Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday the government was confident its economic growth estimates were reliable, despite a gloomier outlook from the EU.

Sapin told Reuters in an interview that the European Commission had not factored in the boost to investment and jobs the French government hopes will result from a package of competitiveness measures unveiled this week.

"The government is right to base itself today on the estimates we have set," he said, after the commission forecast French 2013 growth at 0.4 percent versus the government's 0.8 percent forecast.

