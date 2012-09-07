French trade deficit falls to 4.27 bln euros in July

PARIS, Sept 7 July June Import Export Balance Import Export Balance Trade (adjusted) 40,850 36,579 - 4,271 42,338 36,273 - 6,065 Trade (unadjusted) 41,735 38,005 - 3,730 44,626 38,819 - 5,807 Agricultural products 1,012 1,110 +98 998 1,160 +162 Hydrocarbons, mining, power, 4,870 870 - 4,000 5,123 871 - 4,252 waste Manufacturing industry 35,453 33,588 - 1,865 36,950 33,428 - 3,522 Agri-food 2,859 3,607 +748 2,913 3,649 +736 Petroleum products 2,375 1,030 - 1,345 2,682 1,076 - 1,606 Mechanical, electronic, 8,560 6,891 - 1,669 8,580 6,935 - 1,645 electrical, IT Transport equipment 5,719 7,570 +1,851 6,801 6,921 +120 Other industrial goods 16,093 14,166 - 1,927 16,039 14,448 - 1,591 Textiles, clothing, leather 2,445 1,615 - 830 2,494 1,619 - 875 and shoes Wood, paper, cardboard 1,019 671 - 348 1,050 718 - 332 Chemicals, parfumes and 3,700 4,315 +615 3,711 4,525 +814 cosmetics Pharmaceutical products 2,243 2,372 +129 2,106 2,376 +270 Rubber, plastic, mineral 1,909 1,431 - 478 1,891 1,459 - 432 products Mnfcted goods incl. jewellery, 1,814 1,132 - 682 1,776 1,097 - 679 furniture Various products, books, art 297 344 +47 301 404 +103 Total (excluding defence) 41,624 35,962 - 5,662 43,150 35,894 - 7,256 Germany 7,277 5,892 - 1,385 7,456 5,686 - 1,770 Spain 2,434 2,457 +23 2,463 2,430 - 33 Italy 3,042 2,745 - 297 2,981 2,619 - 362 Belgium 3,296 2,518 - 778 3,333 2,744 - 589 Britain 1,861 2,380 +519 1,723 2,371 +648 Netherlands 1,906 1,468 - 438 1,791 1,516 - 275 Sweden 495 406 - 89 461 438 - 23 Ireland 630 197 - 433 547 172 - 375 Portugal 395 305 - 90 400 306 - 94 Poland 675 537 - 138 664 533 - 131 Czech Republic 443 268 - 175 459 262 - 197 New EU member states 2,057 1,715 - 342 2,268 1,692 - 576 All EU 24,405 21,211 - 3,194 24,344 20,989 - 3,355 Eurozone countries 20,108 16,833 - 3,275 19,977 16,569 - 3,408 Third countries 17,344 14,603 - 2,741 19,570 14,847 - 4,723 United States. North America 2,756 2,302 - 454 2,774 2,348 - 426 China and Hong Kong 3,406 1,705 - 1,701 3,576 2,010 - 1,566 Switzerland 977 1,133 +156 974 1,109 +135 Russia 687 750 +63 935 720 - 215 Turkey 442 573 +131 471 525 +54 Japan 787 624 - 163 805 641 - 164 Non-EU European states 3,332 2,868 - 464 3,539 2,839 - 700 Africa 2,323 2,274 - 49 2,200 2,256 +56 America 3,672 3,428 - 244 3,871 3,484 - 387 Near and Middle East 763 1,252 +489 1,343 1,144 - 199 Asia 6,642 4,544 - 2,098 7,835 4,829 - 3,006 Other 719 229 - 490 749 164 - 585 Defence (unadjusted) 137 262 +125 109 395 +286 Airbus 28 for 2.303 24 for billion 1.474 billion