French trade deficit falls to 4.27 bln euros in July

PARIS, Sept 7 
                                          July                         June                
                                 Import  Export   Balance   Import    Export    Balance    
 Trade (adjusted)                40,850   36,579   - 4,271   42,338     36,273   - 6,065   
 Trade (unadjusted)              41,735   38,005   - 3,730   44,626     38,819   - 5,807   
 Agricultural products            1,012    1,110       +98      998      1,160      +162   
 Hydrocarbons, mining, power,     4,870      870   - 4,000    5,123        871   - 4,252   
 waste                                                                                    
 Manufacturing industry          35,453   33,588   - 1,865   36,950     33,428   - 3,522   
 Agri-food                        2,859    3,607      +748    2,913      3,649      +736   
 Petroleum products               2,375    1,030   - 1,345    2,682      1,076   - 1,606   
 Mechanical, electronic,          8,560    6,891   - 1,669    8,580      6,935   - 1,645   
 electrical, IT                                                                           
 Transport equipment              5,719    7,570    +1,851    6,801      6,921      +120   
 Other industrial goods          16,093   14,166   - 1,927   16,039     14,448   - 1,591   
 Textiles, clothing, leather      2,445    1,615     - 830    2,494      1,619     - 875   
 and shoes                                                                                
 Wood, paper, cardboard           1,019      671     - 348    1,050        718     - 332   
 Chemicals, parfumes and          3,700    4,315      +615    3,711      4,525      +814   
 cosmetics                                                                                
 Pharmaceutical products          2,243    2,372      +129    2,106      2,376      +270   
 Rubber, plastic, mineral         1,909    1,431     - 478    1,891      1,459     - 432   
 products                                                                                 
 Mnfcted goods incl. jewellery,   1,814    1,132     - 682    1,776      1,097     - 679   
 furniture                                                                                
 Various products, books, art       297      344       +47      301        404      +103   
                                                                                           
 Total (excluding defence)       41,624   35,962   - 5,662   43,150     35,894   - 7,256   
                                                                                           
 Germany                          7,277    5,892   - 1,385    7,456      5,686   - 1,770   
 Spain                            2,434    2,457       +23    2,463      2,430      - 33   
 Italy                            3,042    2,745     - 297    2,981      2,619     - 362   
 Belgium                          3,296    2,518     - 778    3,333      2,744     - 589   
 Britain                          1,861    2,380      +519    1,723      2,371      +648   
 Netherlands                      1,906    1,468     - 438    1,791      1,516     - 275   
 Sweden                             495      406      - 89      461        438      - 23   
 Ireland                            630      197     - 433      547        172     - 375   
 Portugal                           395      305      - 90      400        306      - 94   
 Poland                             675      537     - 138      664        533     - 131   
 Czech Republic                     443      268     - 175      459        262     - 197   
                                                                                           
 New EU member states             2,057    1,715     - 342    2,268      1,692     - 576   
 All EU                          24,405   21,211   - 3,194   24,344     20,989   - 3,355   
 Eurozone countries              20,108   16,833   - 3,275   19,977     16,569   - 3,408   
 Third countries                 17,344   14,603   - 2,741   19,570     14,847   - 4,723   
                                                                                           
 United States. North America     2,756    2,302     - 454    2,774      2,348     - 426   
 China and Hong Kong              3,406    1,705   - 1,701    3,576      2,010   - 1,566   
 Switzerland                        977    1,133      +156      974      1,109      +135   
 Russia                             687      750       +63      935        720     - 215   
 Turkey                             442      573      +131      471        525       +54   
 Japan                              787      624     - 163      805        641     - 164   
                                                                                           
 Non-EU European states           3,332    2,868     - 464    3,539      2,839     - 700   
 Africa                           2,323    2,274      - 49    2,200      2,256       +56   
 America                          3,672    3,428     - 244    3,871      3,484     - 387   
 Near and Middle East               763    1,252      +489    1,343      1,144     - 199   
 Asia                             6,642    4,544   - 2,098    7,835      4,829   - 3,006   
 Other                              719      229     - 490      749        164     - 585   
                                                                                           
 Defence (unadjusted)               137      262      +125      109        395      +286   
 Airbus                          28  for  2.303                      24  for              
                                     billion                           1.474              
                                                                      billion

