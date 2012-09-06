版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 14:20 BJT

TABLE-French unemployment rate rises to 10.2 pct in Q2

PARIS, Sept 6 French statistics agency INSEE on
Thursday gave the following seasonally adjusted data on the
jobless rate in France, calculated according to ILO standards.
         
 UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY CATEGORY
                      Q1     Q2    q/q    yr/yr
                      2011   2012          
  TOTAL MAINLAND       9.6    9.7    0.1     0.6
  FRANCE                                  
  Under 25 yrs old    22.4   22.7    0.3     0.8
  25 - 49 yrs old      8.9    9.0    0.1     0.8
  Over 49 yrs old      6.5    6.7    0.2     0.5
  MEN                  9.6    9.5   -0.1     0.9
  Men under 25        22.6   23.5    0.9       2
  Men 25 - 49          8.6    8.5   -0.1       1
  Men over 49          6.8    6.5   -0.3     0.5
  WOMEN                9.6   10.0    0.4     0.4
  Women under 25      22.2   21.7   -0.5    -0.8
  Women 25 - 49        9.2    9.5    0.3     0.6
  Women over 49        6.3    7.0    0.7     0.7
  TOTAL IN ALL FRANCE 10.0   10.2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐