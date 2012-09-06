French unemployment hits 10.2 percent in Q2- INSEE

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
PARIS, Sept 6 France's unemployment rate hit 10.2 percent in the second quarter, its highest level in thirteen years, the INSEE national statistics office said on Thursday.
The data, measured according to the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) criteria, comes as the euro zone's second largest economy has posted three consecutive quarters of zero growth.
A series of French companies have announced plans to layoff more workers, including retailer Carrefour and car maker Peugeot. It was France's highest unemployment rate since 10.4 percent in the third quarter of 1999.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources