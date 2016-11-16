UPDATE 4-France's EDF throws Areva a lifeline with reactor deal

* EDF agrees to buy reactor operations for 2.5 bln euros
* Clears way for Areva to receive capital from French state
* Areva years behind on projects in France and Finland
* Finnish contracts to stay with Areva
(Adds comment from Areva's Finnish client TVO)
By Benjamin Mallet
FLAMANVILLE, France, Nov 16 France moved to
shore up its nuclear industry on Wednesday with utility EDF
agreeing to buy the reactor construction business of
state-run peer Areva for 2.5 billion euros ($2.7
billion).
Loss-making Areva is years behind schedule on projects in
France, Finland and China, and the delays have raised concerns
at EDF as it lines up Areva to build two new nuclear plants at
Hinkley Point in Britain.
The contract signed with EDF clears the way for Areva to
raise five billion euros in new capital, largely from the state,
as it restructures to focus on uranium mining and nuclear fuel.
"Today marked a new step in the restructuring of France's
nuclear industry which the government is pursuing with
determination," Economy Minister Michel Sapin said.
France has Europe's largest network of nuclear plants and
together EDF and Areva spearhead the country's export efforts in
competition with Russia's Rosatom and Japan's Hitachi Ltd
.
Gregoire Laverne, a fund manager at Roche Brune Asset
Management, said the deal was better for Areva than EDF but had
been done mainly in the interests of the state, which owns most
of the capital in both firms, rather than minority shareholders
"For Areva, it's a sensible deal, as it will help to reduce
Areva's debt. For EDF, it's less positive, but it's a deal that
has essentially been pushed through by the French government,"
he said.
Laverne does not own shares in either company but said he
would consider looking at the restructured Areva as a possible
recovery story once its capital increase was out of the way.
Shares in EDF were 1.2 percent lower in afternoon trading
while Areva's shares edged higher.
The price of Areva's October 2017 and
November 2019 bonds both edged higher.
FINNISH DELAYS
Areva has run into trouble with its latest European
Pressurised Reactor (EPR) design and is being sued over
Finland's Olkiluoto 3 project which is nine years behind
schedule.
In France, work on an EPR at Flamanville is five years
behind schedule and the estimated budget has ballooned to more
than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) from 3 billion initially.
EDF now wants Areva to build two EPRs at Hinkley Point and
Wednesday's deal is seen as helping it to safeguard the skills
and technology needed to deliver the 18 billion pound ($22
billion) project.
"This signature marks an important stage in the refocusing
of Areva on fuel cycle activities, our core business," Areva
Chief Executive Philippe Knoche said.
The contracts covering the Finnish project will, however,
remain with the Areva after the sale of its reactor construction
division to EDF, the companies said.
Finnish utility TVO said on Wednesday it remained concerned
as to how the restructuring would affect future resources at the
Olkiluoto project, but repeated that the plant was still set to
start operations at the end of 2018.
"TVO ... considers that the separation of project ownership
from the resources needed for the completion and commissioning
(of the plant) is not appropriate behaviour from a nuclear
technology vendor," it said in an emailed statement.
TVO and Areva are claiming billions of euros from each other
at an arbitration court due to the project's delays and cost
overruns.
Flamanville director Laurent Thieffry told reporters on
Wednesday that EDF was sticking to its timetable for the reactor
to start operating by the end of 2018, while EDF added that it
was looking to cut the costs of future EPR projects.
($1 = 0.9336 euros)
($1 = 0.8040 pounds)
(Additional reporting Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris, Jussi Rosendahl
in Helsinki and Robert Smith at IFR; editing by Jason Neely and
David Clarke)