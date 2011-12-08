EDF and GE Energy to develop new gas turbine

* Turbines be more flexible and more efficient

PARIS, Dec 8 EDF has partnered GE Energy to develop a new generation of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) as part of the French utility's aim to modernise its fleet of thermal power plants, the French state-owned utility said in a statememt.

GE Energy said this kind of CCGT cost around 400 million euros.

The turbine, which will have a capacity of 510 megawatts, will be more flexible and more efficient and should begin production in 2015 on a site in northern France, EDF said.

EDF did not say how many of those next generation plants it planned to install in France or elsewhere.

The new technology is expected to reach maximum load in less than 30 minutes, compared to one hour for classical plants, and meet an increasing fluctuation in production needs, EDF added.

The project is part of the modernisation of EDF's fleet of thermal power plants globally, and contributes to the utility's ambition to install 200 GW of power capacity by 2020, with a diversified energy mix of 25 percent of fossil-fired energy.

EDF plans to shut 9 of its oldest coal-fired power plants by 2015.