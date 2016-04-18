France signed deals worth 2 bln Euros with Egypt- Elysee

PARIS, April 19 France signed several deals
worth about 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) with Egypt during a
visit by French President Francois Hollande to Cairo, the French
president's office said on Monday.
The deals included a satellite communications contract
agreed upon following discussions between the two presidents and
their defence ministries, the Elysee said.
The military telecommunications satellite is expected to be
build by France's Airbus Space Systems et Thales Alenia
Space.
French energy Engie firm said earlier that it
also signed LNG and renewable energy contracts during the visit.
