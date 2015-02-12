版本:
France, Egypt agree military hardware deal - French source

PARIS Feb 12 A deal between France and Egypt for the sale of 24 Rafale fighters, a navy frigate and missiles has been agreed, a French source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"Yes, there is an agreement," the source said.

A French defence ministry official said an agreement had not been signed yet.

(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry and Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)
