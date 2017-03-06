France's Macron says wants bank capital rules set by ministers

PARIS, March 6 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he wanted bank and insurance capital rules to be set by EU finance ministers rather than regulators.

The former French economy minister told a conference of leaders of small businesses that regulators were too focused on reducing risk, discouraging banks and insurers from financing the wider economy.

"What I want is that bank and insurers' main solvency and capital rules are discussed at the European level of Ecofin each year and that we set the main rules with targets for financing the economy," Macron said. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)