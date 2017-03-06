France's Macron says wants bank capital rules set by ministers

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 6 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he wanted bank and insurance capital rules to be set by EU finance ministers rather than regulators.
The former French economy minister told a conference of leaders of small businesses that regulators were too focused on reducing risk, discouraging banks and insurers from financing the wider economy.
"What I want is that bank and insurers' main solvency and capital rules are discussed at the European level of Ecofin each year and that we set the main rules with targets for financing the economy," Macron said. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.