French Socialists aim to have new bank rule by 2013

PARIS, April 10 A new Socialist government in France would aim to establish new rules by 2013 on controlling speculative activity in the banking system, a senior advisor to Socialist presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

Michel Sapin, a longtime aide of Hollande's who oversaw his campaign programme, said the Socialists did not wish to break up France's system of universal banks, which mixes retail and investment banking under one roof.

Hollande, who leads President Nicolas Sarkozy in polls for the decisive May 6 presidential run-off, has said he wants to tax banks more heavily and separate their "socially useful" activities from those seen as speculative.

"It is not about breaking up big institutions, which are extremely useful for the financing of the French economy and beyond," Sapin told Reuters in an interview.

"We need time to negotiate and discuss with people in the profession. At the same time we need to move quickly," Sapin said. "It would be good to have the rules known for 2013."