Key ministers in new French government

PARIS May 17 French Prime Minister Edouard
Philippe's new government comprises a mix of socialist and
conservative officials, with an equal balance between men and
women as well as people from civil society.
Philippe, a 46-year-old conservative lawmaker and mayor of
the Normandy seaside town of Le Havre, was appointed by French
centrist President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.
On Wednesday, a total of 22 ministers, including junior
ministers, split equally between men and women, were named in
his government.
Below is a list of the key ministers.
INTERIOR MINISTER: GERARD COLLOMB, 69
A popular senator and mayor of Lyon, France's second-biggest
city, Collomb is part of the centrist tendency of the Socialist
party. He has never been a minister during his 40-year political
career, but is named number two in the government protocol.
He was one of Macron's first close allies and vocal
supporters among leading Socialists. He has been a staunch
advocate of cross-party cooperation in running his city.
His priority in Lyon was initially focused on strengthening
security. As interior minister, he will now be in charge of
coordinating France's response to internal security threats
including from Islamist militants who have carried out attacks
on French soil.
ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION MINISTRY: NICOLAS HULOT, 62
Former documentary TV reporter Hulot is one of France's
best-known environmentalists. A pragmatist, Hulot has advised
governments from the right and the left about environmental
policies. He made a bid to run as Green candidate in the 2012
presidential election, but lost out to a more leftist candidate
in the party's primaries.
The foundation bearing his name is a driving force for green
policies in France. Former president Francois Hollande made
Hulot a special envoy for the environment but could not convince
him to become a minister in his government.
Hulot helped prepare the 2015 United Nations COP21 climate
summit in Paris and has good relations with top French companies
such as EDF, L'Oreal and Carrefour, who sponsor his foundation.
JUSTICE MINISTER: FRANCOIS BAYROU, 65
Long the face of centrism in France, with three failed runs
for the presidency to his name, Bayrou, was pondering whether to
make a fourth run when he was overtaken by Macron's dizzy rise.
The former education minister, now mayor of Pau, gave Macron
a boost in the polls in February when he decided to join the
former banker's ranks, sealing an alliance. Many observers then
speculated that this would be rewarded by a ministerial role for
Bayrou, who founded his own Democratic Movement (MoDem) in 2007.
The self-proclaimed "man of the soil" -- a father of six and
practising Roman Catholic who married at age 20 -- also breeds
racehorses at his ancestral home in Borderes in the southwest of
France.
EUROPEAN AND FOREIGN MINISTER: JEAN-YVES LE DRIAN, 69
Le Drian has been a close friend of former Socialist
President Hollande for more than 40 years.
Having backed Macron early, Le Drian takes over the foreign
affairs portfolio after holding the defence post for five years
under Hollande. One of the few popular ministers under Hollande,
Le Drian is seen as the driving force behind France's
counter-terrorism operations in West Africa and the Middle East.
He is also credited with leading a resurgence in French
weapons' exports that have resulted in billions of euros in
deals, including the first exports of the Rafale fighter jet.
The former university history teacher has spent 35 years in
politics and is president of the Brittany region.
In a signal of Macron's future priorities, the ministry has
been renamed to emphasise the role of Europe in foreign policy.
ECONOMY MINISTER: BRUNO LE MAIRE, 48
Bruno Le Maire, named French economy minister, is a
reform-minded conservative whose expertise on Europe and staunch
defence of the Franco-German relationship will prove valuable as
Macron pushes for closer EU integration.
A pro-European, German-speaking rightist, Le Maire came
second to ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy for the leadership of the
The Republicans party in 2014 and finished fifth in the
right-wing presidential primaries last year.
After an early career as a diplomat, he held successive
portfolois under Sarkozy - first European and then agriculture.
He will be supported in his new role by another
conservative, 34-year-old Gerald Darmanin, a Republicans
vice-president and former Sarkozy ally, who will be budget
minister.
ARMED FORCES MINISTER (DEFENCE MINISTRY): SYLVIE GOULARD, 52
A European lawmaker who speaks four languages, Goulard is a
respected operator in Brussels, having acted as adviser to
former European Commission president Romano Prodi.
She is the number three in the government hierarchy and will
be key to pushing wider European defence cooperation.
Goulard was born in Marseille and is a graduate of France's
elite ENA school of government.
MINISTER OF TERRITORIAL COHESION: RICHARD FERRAND, 54
A Socialist lawmaker who steered Macron's flagship
deregulation bill through parliament in 2015, he was one of the
first parliamentarians to join the young centrist's movement.
Born to a plasterer and a shop assistant in the southwestern
town of Rodez, he combines impeccable working-class credentials
with experience of the private sector - he turned around the
bankrupt Mutuelles de Bretagne health insurance company - and an
understanding of the inner workings of government as a former
cabinet adviser.
JUNIOR MINISTER FOR EUROPE: MARIELLE DE SARNEZ, 66
De Sarnez is the right-hand woman of Francois Bayrou, the
leader of the centrist Modem party who gave up his bid for the
presidency to back Macron. She will be a junior minister under
Le Drian.
An expert on Europe, she has been a member of the European
parliament since 1999 and was campaign director for Bayrou's
unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign.
GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN: CHRISTOPHE CASTANER, 51
The Socialist lawmaker, who briefly worked as a legal
adviser for the bank BNP Paribas, was one of Macron's main
message-bearers on morning radio shows and TV channels.
In regional council elections in 2015, he withdrew his
candidacy in the National Front (FN) stronghold of Provence,
helping his conservative rival to become council president and
shutting out the FN candidate, Marine Le Pen's niece Marion
Marechal-Le Pen.
