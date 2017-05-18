UPDATE 2-French president hosts first meeting of "cross-partisan" government

(Recasts, adds new poll)
By Adrian Croft and Brian Love
PARIS May 18 French President Emmanuel Macron
chaired the first meeting of a cross-partisan government on
Thursday, uniting right-wingers, left-wingers, old hands and new
faces in a team whose first goal is to win parliamentary
elections in June.
Those present included economy and budget ministers from the
right, a TV environmentalist put in charge of ecology and
energy, and a veteran Socialist who was defence minister in the
preceding government but now has a Europe and foreign policy
brief.
The debut at the centrist leader's Elysee palace offices in
central Paris followed publication of an opinion poll suggesting
Macron's start-up party, Republic on the Move (REM), will come
first in mid-June parliamentary elections; but it remained
unclear whether he would win a majority.
The Harris Interactive poll found Macron's share of the vote
in the first round of the National Assembly elections on June 11
had risen - up three points from a similar poll on May 11 and up
six points from a poll on May 7.
But despite his 66-34 percent win against anti-EU
anti-immigration nationalist Marine Le Pen last May 7, another
poll sounded a cautionary note.
Just 45 percent of voters have confidence in Macron's double
act with prime minister Edouard Philippe - the lowest public
confidence levels for French leaders starting their terms in at
least the last 20 years, the Elabe poll said.
CONTRASTS
Philippe, like economy minister Bruno Le Maire, is a
defector from France's main conservative party The Republicans
(LR).
Macron's election on May 7 smashed a traditional left-right
grip on French politics to win the presidency, and has left both
LR and the outgoing Socialists in some disarray.
In a morning radio interview, Philippe said 'progress' was
the unifying theme of a government team that was built to last
despite the apparent contrasts including the nomination of Le
Maire and budget minister Gerald Darmanin on the finance side.
The LR party those three left behind still hopes to win
enough seats in the parliamentary elections on June 11 and 18 to
deprive Macron of a majority and force him into a cohabitation.
LR campaign leader Francois Baroin was evidently angry about
the defections.
"This is not the spoils of war, it's a hostage taking," he
said, suggesting that the ministers would have no freedom to do
what they would want but would have to do Macron's bidding
One other controversial appointment in the cabinet was that
of Nicolas Hulot, a well-known TV environmentalist with no
background as a politician despite having advised several
previous governments.
News of his appointment on Wednesday sent shares in dominant
state power utility EDF sharply down amid concerns he
might want to force the pace of change in France's
nuclear-dominated energy mix.
On Thursday, government spokesman Christophe Castaner sought
to allay those concerns.
"A minister doesn't set conditions for a president or a
prime minister," he told reporters, adding that Hulot will have
to stick to Macron's programme.
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew
Callus and Ralph Boulton)