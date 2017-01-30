UPDATE 3-France's Fillon and his wife questioned in 'fake work' probe

* Fillon says he has provided information to "establish the
truth"
* Magazine said Fillon's wife was paid 500,000 euros for no
work
* Preliminary probe not an indication of guilt
* Time running out for party to choose new candidate if
needed
By Chine Labbé and Gérard Bon
PARIS, Jan 30 French conservative presidential
candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned by police
investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that
Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.
The allegations, which Fillon rejects, are sapping the
popularity of the former prime minister and could shake up the
April-May presidential contest, for which he has so far been the
clear favourite.
Fillon said in a statement after hours of questioning by
police that he and his wife had provided information that would
help "establish the truth on the work carried out by Mrs
Fillon".
Such questioning is a normal step in a preliminary probe and
not an indication of guilt.
France's financial prosecutor's office opened an
investigation last week after the satirical weekly Le Canard
Enchaine reported that Penelope Fillon had been paid 500,000
euros ($534,000)from state funds as a parliamentary assistant to
her husband and his successor, but that it could find no
evidence that she had actually done any work.
A source close to the case said businessman Marc Ladreit de
Lacharriere had also been questioned on Monday because his
Fimalac holding company owns the literary review La
Revue des Deux Mondes, which Le Canard Enchaine said had paid
Penelope Fillon another 100,000 euros for very little work.
A Fimalac spokeswoman declined to comment on the questioning
of Ladreit de Lacharriere, and there was no immediate response
to an attempt to reach him by email.
Fillon has said his wife's work was real, and that he is the
victim of a smear campaign.
He is, however, in an increasingly tight race against
centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front leader
Marine Le Pen, according to surveys carried out since Le Canard
Enchaine published its story.
The affair has dented the wholesome image that the devout
Catholic has cultivated. Analysts have said it could also make
it harder for Fillon to stick to a platform of spending cuts and
firing of civil servants.
"This is harming him both in his bid to get to the Elysee
(presidential palace) and also for his calls for the French to
agree to tighten their belts for the sake of the recovery of the
French economy," said Francois Miquet-Marty of the pollster
Viavoice.
A privately organised Internet petition asking Penelope
Fillon to "give us back the 500,000 euros" had by Monday evening
collected 239,000 signatories.
The probe is at this stage only a preliminary investigation,
the first step in the judicial process. Fillon has said he will
abandon his presidential bid if he is placed under formal
criminal investigation.
If police find that the allegations stand up, prosecutors
can seek a formal inquiry by an investigating magistrate, which
would take months to reach a conclusion.
However, prosecutors could also leapfrog that step and go
directly to trial, the source close to the case said.
Should Fillon drop his presidential bid, time is running out
for the conservative Republicans party to choose another
candidate.
The party has only about two weeks to organise a new primary
as a March 22 deadline approaches for all candidates to
officially register for the election, Anne Levade, who oversaw
the party's primary in November, told Le Monde newspaper at the
weekend.
($1 = 0.9369 euros)
(Writing by Leigh Thomas and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan and Kevin Liffey)