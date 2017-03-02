UPDATE 2-Macron takes aim at pension reform, lawmakers in manifesto

* Presidential election frontrunner presents manifesto
* Centrist would cut parliamentary seats by a third
* Would unify disparate pensions systems if elected
* Would sell down govt stakes in some firms
(Adds details, reactions from unions, bosses)
By Michel Rose and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, March 2 Presidential candidate Emmanuel
Macron on Thursday pledged to "transform" France with major
overhauls of the post-war pension and welfare systems as he
sought to silence critics who say his bid is thin on substance.
With a financial scandal plaguing conservative candidate
Francois Fillon, Macron, a former investment banker running as
an independent centrist, is favourite to win the unpredictable
race in a May runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
But the reforms he is promising could bring him into
conflict with some of France's powerful interest groups,
including the traditionally combative trade unions.
"The society I want will be both free of constraints and
blockages and protective of the weakest," Macron said as he
unveiled his manifesto, which also included pledges to sell down
government stakes in major firms and downsize parliament.
He took aim at Fillon's declared admiration for Britain's
union-bashing former premier Margaret Thatcher, and at his plans
to cut half a million public sector jobs, saying "the future of
France is not a set of British-style reforms from the 80s".
Le Pen criticised Macron's plan, saying it represented a
continuation of the policies of outgoing President Francois
Hollande and posed "a major threat to the future of France".
The powerful Communist-backed CGT union meanwhile appeared
ready to mobilise workers if the reforms led to lower pensions.
"Of course the CGT will react," Jean-Marc Canon, head of the
CGT's public sector branch, told RTL radio. "We can't endlessly
pit employees from one sector against the others."
Macron last week outlined a broad economic plan mixing tax
cuts, a reduction in government jobs and higher investments, but
is accused by critics of having failed to tackle feeble growth
and high unemployment while he was Hollande's economy minister.
On Thursday, he pledged to set up a 10 billion euro ($10.52
billion) fund to promote industrial and research projects, to be
financed by selling down shares in companies where the state
owns a minority stake and by dividends from state-owned shares.
He did not name any of the companies whose shares might be
sold. Candidates on the left oppose privatisations.
PENSIONS, ALLOWANCES
Macron said he wanted to smooth out big differences between
the pensions of government and private sector employees, while
keeping the pension age at 62. Fillon would raise the pension
age to 65. Le Pen would cut it to 60.
That would mean reforming the generous pensions of big
state-owned companies such as utility EDF and railway SNCF,
whose unions have fiercely defended their privileges.
But Macron was undeterred by the possibility of labour
conflict. "Strikes and blockage are not inevitable," he said.
"The big strikes of the last 20 years were the result of reforms
carried out by governments with no clear mandate to pursue
them."
Plans to reform labour regulations, unemployment insurance
and vocational training systems, broadly pleased employers but
could be another point of contention with unions which currently
co-manage them.
"It goes in the right direction, broadly speaking," the head
of the Medef group of big employers, Pierre Gattaz, told
reporters. "But the devil's in the details."
Appealing more to left-wing voters, Macron said he would
raise disability and old-age allowances by 100 euros a month and
penalise employers who used too many short-term contracts.
Companies which hired people from 200 designated poor
neighbourhoods would receive a 15,000 euro bonus over three
years, he said.
He would also reduce the number of subjects taken in the
baccalaureate, a pre-university exam created by Napoleon that
has become a rite of passage for generations of French people
but costs up to 1.5 billion euros to organise every year.
To speed up decision-making, Macron said he would cut the
number of lawmakers in parliament by a third and reduce by at
least a quarter the number of provincial "departements".
($1 = 0.9509 euros)
(Additional reporting by Myriam Rivet; Editing by Catherine
Evans)