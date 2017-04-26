Striking workers give France's Macron rough reception in factory visit

AMIENS, France, April 26 French presidential
candidate Emmanuel Macron came in for a rough reception on
Wednesday from striking workers during a visit to a Whirlpool
factory in northern France.
Workers whistled and jostled with Macron's security guards
while a burning tyre threw a cloud of black smoke across the
site when the former economy minister visited the tumble-drier
factory in his hometown of Amiens.
A Reuters photographer at the scene reported that some
supporters of far right leader Marine Le Pen, who Macron will
face in a May 7 runoff vote for the presidency, were mingled
with the crowd.
Earlier, Le Pen, who is campaigning on an anti-globalisation
platform, sought to upstage Macron with a surprise visit to the
same factory.
