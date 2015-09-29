Total targets 8 percent of French B2B electricity market

PARIS, Sept 29 Total Energie Gaz, a subsidiary
of oil and gas major Total, said on Tuesday that it
had entered the French business-to-business retail electricity
market with the aim of capturing some eight percent of the
market within 10 years.
The unit, which has been trading natural gas for a decade
and reported a turnover of 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in
2014, will target small and medium-size enterprises and other
industries.
It will start offering electricity from Oct. 5 at fixed
prices for delivery starting January.
Catherine Verdier, commercial director at Total Energie Gaz,
told a news conference that the unit had already signed supply
deals with French railway company SNCF and fast-food chain
McDonald's.
A March 2015 law ended regulated prices for French corporate
and institutional customers, opening a market that was
previously dominated by state utility EDF.
Verdier said only about 12 percent of EDF's corporate
customers had ended contracts tying them to regulated prices,
something which they must do by a Dec. 31 dateline.
Some 88 percent, which is equal to about 423,000
professional sites, are still to do so, which represents a
sizable market share still to be captured for new entrants, she
added.
