Total targets 8 percent of French B2B electricity market

PARIS, Sept 29 Total Energie Gaz, a subsidiary of oil and gas major Total, said on Tuesday that it had entered the French business-to-business retail electricity market with the aim of capturing some eight percent of the market within 10 years.

The unit, which has been trading natural gas for a decade and reported a turnover of 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in 2014, will target small and medium-size enterprises and other industries.

It will start offering electricity from Oct. 5 at fixed prices for delivery starting January.

Catherine Verdier, commercial director at Total Energie Gaz, told a news conference that the unit had already signed supply deals with French railway company SNCF and fast-food chain McDonald's.

A March 2015 law ended regulated prices for French corporate and institutional customers, opening a market that was previously dominated by state utility EDF.

Verdier said only about 12 percent of EDF's corporate customers had ended contracts tying them to regulated prices, something which they must do by a Dec. 31 dateline.

Some 88 percent, which is equal to about 423,000 professional sites, are still to do so, which represents a sizable market share still to be captured for new entrants, she added. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix and Benjamin Mallet; editing by Geert De Clercq)