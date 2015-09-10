France to scrap export credits to Alstom for coal technology - minister

PARIS, Sept 10 The French government is to scrap
export credits used for coal technology made by turbine maker
Alstom, Environment Minister Segolene Royal said on
Thursday.
President Francois Hollande pledged last year to eliminate
coal export credits, and his staff said earlier this week that
the situation would be clarified before Paris hosts an
international climate change conference at the end of the year.
"The president has been very clear, the aid for Alstom will
be scrapped," Royal said on France Info radio.
"What I've offered ... to Alstom is that the state aid that
had been granted for coal should be used to invest in renewable
energy," she said.
Alstom got the green light from EU competition authorities
on Tuesday to sell its power business to General Electric
after agreeing to sell some of the French company's turbine
assets to Italian rival Ansaldo Energia.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by
James Regan)