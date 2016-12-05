Paris rolls out public waste sorting stations to boost recycling

PARIS Dec 5 Paris plans to build hundreds of
public waste recycling stations to boost the low level of
recycling in the French capital, city authorities said on
Monday.
Waste recycling is currently done in dedicated yellow bins
in which Parisians recycle plastics, paper, metals and glass in
their own apartment buildings.
But many buildings do not have space for these bins, or they
fill up more quickly than they can be collected, which means a
lot of recyclable material ends up in incinerators or landfills.
Just 18 percent of all recyclable waste and about 50 percent of
food packaging such as plastic yoghurt pots and soft drink cans
get recycled, a town hall spokeswoman said.
Following successful testing of a recycling station in one
Paris district, the city will install 40 stations in four
districts by the end of the year. Following a review of the
programme in mid-2017, the city aims to install 1,000 to 1,500
stations in the city's 20 districts in 2018.
"The aim is to make sure that people who are not able to
recycle in their own building will find a recycling station
close to where they live," the spokeswoman said.
Similar to recycling stations seen in many Italian cities
and called "Trilib" after Paris' famous Velib bicycle sharing
scheme, the stations take up about one parking space and can
take gather several tonnes of paper, cardboard, plastics, glass,
metal and textiles per month.
Eco-Emballages, a French recycling company funded by food
and beverage producers such as Coca Cola and Nestle and
retailers like Carrefour, will help finance and operate the
system.
The 50,000 companies that are members of Eco-Emballages last
year contributed 671 million euros ($717 million) to the firm,
which uses the funds to help municipalities recycle.
A spokesman for Eco-Emballages said it was estimated the
Trilib system would cost about 8 euros per month for each person
using it, compared with about 11 euros per month for
door-to-door collection of recyclables.
Several other French cities including Amiens, Marseille and
are launching similar public recycling facilities, the spokesman
added.
($1 = 0.9354 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)