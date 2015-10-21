版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 01:00 BJT

KKR confirms plans to divest from owner of French brand Sandro

PARIS Oct 21 Private equity firm KKR was looking at options to divest from SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot in which it is the controlling shareholder, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

SMCP has been put on the market in a deal expected to happen next year that could value it at more than one billion euros ($1.14 billion), sources close to the matter have told Reuters.

The KKR's spokesman said no decision has been taken and options includes an initial public offering (IPO) in Paris. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Michel Rose)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐