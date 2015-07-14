Criminal intent seen in French petrochemical fires-source

PARIS, July 14 Criminal intent is suspected in
two fires at a LyondellBasell industries facility near
Marseilles airport on Tuesday, a source close to the French
government said.
"The simultaneous explosion of the tanks, which are spaced
about 500 metres (yards) from each other, is not the result of a
technical accident", the source said.
"The thesis of criminal intent is clearly being considered,"
the source added.
Firemen were still trying to extinguish one of the fires
which triggered a vast smoke plume in the sky of France's second
largest city, a Reuters witness reported.
Earlier, the Bouches-du-Rhône department said in a
statement the smoke did not pose immediate health risks. Air
traffic at Marseilles Provence airport was unaffected, it said.
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Matthias Blamont)