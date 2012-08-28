G7 nations to call for higher oil output -France

PARIS Aug 28 The Group of Seven industrialised nations will issue a joint call for an increase in global oil production in a bid to bring down fuel prices, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

"I have just obtained a commitment from my counterparts in the G7 -- the major industrialised countries -- to sign a communique to call for an increase in output by oil producing countries to bring down the oil price," Moscovici told TF1 television.