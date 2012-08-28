G7 nations to call for higher oil output -France

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
PARIS Aug 28 The Group of Seven industrialised nations will issue a joint call for an increase in global oil production in a bid to bring down fuel prices, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.
"I have just obtained a commitment from my counterparts in the G7 -- the major industrialised countries -- to sign a communique to call for an increase in output by oil producing countries to bring down the oil price," Moscovici told TF1 television.
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.