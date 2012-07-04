UPDATE 1-French PM says gas prices to rise less than inflation

PARIS, July 4 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault said on Wednesday that gas prices in France would not
rise more than the rate of inflation and that the government was
preparing a plan to make gas and electricity more affordable for
consumers.
Last week, French utility GDF Suez made a formal
request to France's energy regulator to have gas prices raised
by 5 percent, a request which it subsequently lowered to 4.1
percent, according to the Journal du Dimanche weekly newspaper.
On Monday, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici hinted that the
government may refuse to agree to the utility's request for a
revision of the regulated price in July.
When Ayrault was asked on TF1 television if gas prices would
rise by 5 percent, he said: "There is no question of the gas
prices rising more than inflation."
He added, "The government is preparing new measures so that
French people pay an affordable price for both gas and
electricity."
In May, the Insee national statistics office said consumer
prices had risen by 0.1 percent in April from the previous
month, for an annual inflation rate of 2.1 percent.