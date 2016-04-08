UPDATE 2-France to ban some glyphosate weedkillers amid health concerns

* French health agency targets glyphosate-tallowamine mixes
* French move comes amid fierce debate over glyphosate risks
* Monsanto sees limited impact from French ban
(Adds analyst comment)
PARIS, April 8 France's health and safety agency
is poised to ban weedkillers that combine chemicals glyphosate
and tallowamine because of concerns over possible health risks,
it said Friday.
The ANSES agency sent a letter this week to manufacturers
informing them that it intends to withdraw the authorisation for
such products, Francoise Weber, the ANSES deputy
director-general, told Reuters.
The agency had reviewed products combining glyphosate and
tallowamine after conclusions published in November by the
European Food Safety Agency suggested there were greater
potential health risks in combined use rather than when
glyphosate is used alone, she said.
"It is not possible to guarantee that compositions
containing glyphosate and tallowamine do not entail negative
effects on human health," Weber said.
Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto's
Roundup weedkiller, has stirred fierce debate over the past year
since a World Health Organisation body classified it as a
probable carcinogenic, and EU countries are discussing whether
or not to extend its EU-wide licence.
France's environment minister has been pushing for an
EU-wide ban on glyphosate-based products and is also supporting
legislation that would outlaw a type of pesticide blamed for
harming bees.
Tallowamine is used in weedkillers to allow them to be
absorbed effectively by plants.
It is combined with glyphosate in many weedkillers but a
large number of glyphosate products without tallowamine are
available in France, Weber said.
Glyphosate and tallowamine combinations were previously
withdrawn voluntarily from the German market by manufacturers,
she added.
Monsanto said the commercial impact would be "minimal" as it
had already shifted away from using tallowamine.
"The elimination of glyphosate sales in France by itself
should not have a material effect on Monsanto, maybe $20 million
of earnings impact. If it spreads to the rest of Europe the
impact would be greater though, as Europe is a premium market;
could lead to up to $100 million of earnings impact," Bernstein
analyst Jonas Oxgaard said in an email to Reuters.
In an emailed statement, Monsanto described the glyphosate
debate in Europe as "political" and said that tallowamine-based
products "do not pose an imminent risk for human health when
used according to instructions."
Arguments over glyphosate have divided scientists and
pitched environmental protection groups against chemical
companies and farmers who say there are no viable alternatives.
A final decision by ANSES on withdrawing
glyphosate-tallowamine mixtures would take at least several
weeks because the agency must first consider comments by the
manufacturers, who have two weeks to submit arguments, Weber
said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, additional reporting by
Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bate Felix, David Goodman and
Bernadette Baum)