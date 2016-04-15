French court overturns decree banning Monsanto GMO maize

PARIS, April 15 France's top administrative court on Friday overturned a government decree banning the cultivation of a type of genetically modified (GMO) maize produced by U.S. group Monsanto.

The court said the decree from 2014 did not demonstrate serious health or environmental risks as required by European Union rules in order to withdraw a GMO crop already approved at EU level.

GMO crops are widely grown in the Americas but remain controversial in Europe and have been strongly opposed by France, the EU's biggest grain producer. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Ingrid Melander)